Paymentology has expanded its support for Snappi as the Greece-based neobank moves from launch into operational and product scaling.

Snappi secured a universal banking licence from the European Central Bank in 2024, becoming the first neobank in Greece to hold such authorisation. The licence permits the bank to offer a full range of regulated banking services, including deposits and lending. The bank launched publicly in 2025, offering mobile onboarding, IBAN accounts, virtual and physical cards, SEPA transfers, and everyday banking services through a fully digital platform.

From launch to scale

Having moved past its go-live phase, Snappi has begun expanding its product and ecosystem footprint. The bank recently introduced its first savings account and announced the Fintech & AI Lab, a platform designed to connect academic research with entrepreneurship in the field of AI-powered and conversational banking, with the stated goal of positioning Greece as a centre for this type of financial technology development.

Paymentology's cloud-based issuer-processing infrastructure underpins several operational priorities for Snappi: faster rollout of card and payment products, real-time processing, operational resilience as the customer base grows, and readiness for evolving EU and national regulatory requirements.

Regulatory-first model signals broader shift

Snappi's development trajectory reflects a pattern emerging across European digital banking: institutions that obtain full regulatory licences before launch and invest early in scalable technology infrastructure, rather than operating under temporary or limited authorisation while building toward compliance. This approach allows banks to offer the complete range of regulated services from day one, while positioning them to scale without needing to rebuild core systems as they grow.

A company official at Paymentology noted that scaling a digital bank into a mature, regulated platform represents a distinct challenge from the initial launch itself, describing Snappi as representative of a new generation of European digital banks built around licensing and infrastructure from the outset.

Snappi's chief operating officer has also indicated that customer trust and simplicity have been central principles since the bank's earliest development stages, with product decisions oriented around listening to customer needs and ensuring reliability.

Paymentology operates as a global issuer-processor working with digital banks and fintechs across multiple regions. Its involvement with Snappi forms part of a broader focus on supporting regulated digital banking entities in Europe as the sector continues to mature.