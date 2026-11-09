US-based AI company OpenAI has secured USD 11 billion as part of a new funding round that has not yet closed, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The round is expected to be completed in the coming weeks and could total approximately USD 20 billion, according to one source cited by the outlet.

The reported figures fall short of the company’s earlier fundraising plans. In late September 2026, it was announced that OpenAI was aiming to raise USD 30 billion in the round at a valuation of USD 1.4 trillion.

If the round closes at around USD 20 billion, OpenAI would raise roughly one-third less than initially targeted, with approximately USD 9 billion still to be secured beyond the amount committed so far. The USD 1.25 trillion valuation attached to the current tranche is also below the figure cited in the September report.

Investor scrutiny extends to Anthropic

The OpenAI report emerged only hours after Bloomberg reported that prospective investors in the IPO of Anthropic, OpenAI’s main competitor, are considering a valuation substantially below the company’s target. According to the outlet, some potential buyers believe Anthropic could be valued at as little as USD 1.1 trillion.

Roughly a month earlier, investors were said to be expecting a valuation of USD 2 trillion. The lower estimate would therefore represent a reduction of around 45%. Taken together, the two reports point to a gap between the valuations sought by both AI developers and the levels some investors are currently prepared to accept, in both private funding and public market offerings.

IPO plans and market conditions

OpenAI had previously indicated that it would go public in 2026 but later postponed those plans. The company is now expected to list at some point in 2027, meaning the current private round is taking place ahead of an anticipated public offering.

The fundraising also comes amid volatility in AI-related markets. The Democratic Party’s landslide in the US midterm elections, combined with widely negative voter sentiment towards data centres, has unsettled markets. Many market participants are anticipating potential regulatory challenges for the sector in the future.