UK-based collections software provider Flexys has partnered with The Very Group to upgrade the technology the retailer uses to support customers who fall behind on payments. The software will give The Very Group's teams a real-time view of each customer's situation, so they can respond to individual circumstances and offer suitable, affordable repayment options.

A single view of customers in arrears

Under the partnership, Flexys will provide a real-time view of each customer's account and a single environment where advisers and strategy teams can see the full picture and act on it. The software includes built-in affordability tools to help agree repayment plans that customers can sustain, and automation that handles routine steps so advisers can spend more time with customers who need additional help.

The system also provides reporting based on real-time data, allowing the business to monitor how well customers in difficulty are being supported. Flexys builds cloud-based collections software that automates workflows and communications and supports adviser-led contact across the arrears lifecycle, with a particular focus on the initial 90 days after a missed payment, when timely support matters most.

Designed with Consumer Duty in mind

The software has been designed with the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Consumer Duty in mind, helping The Very Group show that it delivers good outcomes for customers in financial difficulty. Under Consumer Duty, lenders and credit providers are expected to demonstrate good outcomes for customers, including those who struggle to make repayments.

James Hill, CEO of Flexys, said the partnership reflects the company's aim of helping financial services providers offer more effective and personalised customer support through technology. The Very Group combines online retail with flexible payments through its Very and Littlewoods brands, serving 4.2 million customers and offering around 2,000 brands across electrical, home, and fashion categories. Its Very Pay platform, which offers the group's credit and payment options, is regulated by the FCA.