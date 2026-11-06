Fidelity Bank has gone live with Alkami’s MANTL Loan Origination, unifying consumer lending across its branches and digital channels.

Pennsylvania-based Fidelity Bank, an existing Alkami Digital Banking customer, went live with the platform less than three months after the project began and is now originating personal loans and vehicle loans through MANTL. The bank replaced separate legacy systems with MANTL Loan Origination, which also allows it to offer a connected online borrowing experience for the first time.

Automating underwriting and decisioning

The platform automates credit decisioning and supports straight-through processing, reducing manual work through configurable workflows, integrated identity verification, and automated credit decisions. It also brings underwriting and fraud prevention into one process. As a result, branch staff spend less time entering data, while the bank’s Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance and underwriting teams can work more efficiently, speeding up loan processing.

Daniel J. Santaniello, President and CEO of Fidelity Bank, stated that MANTL delivers a faster lending experience while preserving the personal service the bank is known for, strengthening both client experience and operational efficiency. Ruth Turkington, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at Fidelity Bank, stated that unifying digital and in-person lending makes it easier for clients to access financing, while allowing bankers to focus on building relationships.

Regional banks modernising lending

Benjamin Conant, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Alkami, stated that the implementation reflects growing interest among financial institutions in modernising consumer lending rather than managing the complexity of legacy systems. According to Conant, going live within a few months shows that institutions can deploy a modern lending platform quickly, offering borrowers a digital experience they do not often get from regional and community banks.

Fidelity Bank operates 21 full-service offices across Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties in Pennsylvania, along with a commercial office and a wealth management office, and offers online and mobile banking. Nasdaq-listed Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for US banks and credit unions, covering onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing tools.