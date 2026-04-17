OneAZ Credit Union renews five-year deal with Lumin Digital

OneAZ Credit Union has renewed its digital banking partnership with Lumin Digital for an additional five years, extending a collaboration focused on delivering a scalable and secure experience.

Since launching on the Lumin platform, OneAZ has broadened its digital offering across retail, business, and commercial banking, adding card services and additional product features. The credit union now reports more than 200.000 digital banking users and over 112.000 monthly active users on its mobile application.

Lumin Digital operates a cloud-native architecture, which it positions as an alternative to legacy infrastructure for financial institutions seeking to deploy product updates and respond to market changes without significant operational constraints. The platform has allowed OneAZ to align product development cycles with broader member experience priorities, according to statements from both organisations.

The renewal reflects a continued strategic focus by OneAZ on digital investment as a means of supporting member growth. A company official from OneAZ cited the flexibility and forward-looking nature of the platform as central to the decision to extend the partnership.

Implications for credit union digital strategy

The US credit union sector has faced sustained pressure to modernise digital infrastructure, driven by member expectations shaped by broader consumer banking experiences. Cloud-native platforms have become an increasingly common solution for institutions seeking to reduce dependency on legacy systems while maintaining competitive digital service delivery.

For Lumin Digital, the multi-year renewal with an established partner of OneAZ's scale represents continued validation of its platform's ability to support institutions at different stages of digital maturity. The agreement positions both organisations to build on the operational foundation developed since 2021, with scope for further product and feature development through the extended term.

No financial terms for the renewed agreement were disclosed.