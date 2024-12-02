Okoora and DashDevs to deliver optimal embedded FX infrastructure

Okoora, a provider of Embedded Finance and FX risk management solutions, has partnered with DashDevs to deliver embedded FX capabilities in digital financial products.

This collaboration combines Okoora's FX360 engine, an AI-powered infrastructure layer for real-time FX risk management, liquidity routing, and cross-border transactions, with DashDevs' end-to-end fintech product development expertise. Together, they provide fintechs with an optimal path to launching globally scalable products with built-in currency risk protection.

This integration arrives at a time when fintech startups and financial platforms are facing challenges in managing currency risk and cross-border payments at scale. Many either rely on rigid bank solutions, attempt costly internal builds, or delay implementation until FX becomes an issue.

DashDevs will integrate Okoora's FX360 modules directly into the fintech platforms it develops for clients. Using Okoora's reliable APIs, DashDevs' teams can incorporate real-time exposure monitoring, automated hedging, pay-in/pay-out services, and liquidity routing directly into transactional flows. This approach eliminates the need for fintechs to build or manage complex treasury systems independently.

The partnership will deliver:

Real-time FX intelligence optimally integrated into core platforms;

Automated rate optimisation and liquidity routing as a background process;

Full compliance and scalability with no added operational burden.

Okoora launched FX360 to augment global currency management.

In March 2025, Okoora launched its proprietary technology, which implemented FX intelligence directly into global financial operations, thereby eliminating inefficiencies and unlocking opportunities. It addressed institutions such as banks, fintechs, and global businesses, enabling them to embed FX risk protection, optimise cross-border payments, and augment liquidity management.

FX360 technology was embedded within Okoora and was available via API or through the platform, enabling businesses and financial institutions to automate FX and payments, eliminate FX volatility risks, and optimise liquidity management.

This launch follows the company's expansion into the US market.