The company is offering its Embedded Finance solutions and core API suite to financial institutions, fintech firms, and non-financial businesses operating in the US. These organisations can integrate Okoora’s technology into their own services or use it internally to enhance their financial operations. The company’s offerings include multi-currency accounts, global payments, FX conversions, and currency risk management through hedging.

Expansion into global markets and referral programme

Okoora recently expanded into the German market, where it provides the same Embedded Finance solutions and API suite available in the US. However, in Germany, the company also offers access to its SaaS platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, an approach it has also adopted in Poland and Israel.

As part of its global strategy, Okoora introduced the Global Referral Partner Programme, aimed at professionals such as lawyers, accountants, financial consultants, insurance agents, and other industry specialists. This programme enables participants to distribute Okoora’s platform to clients engaged in international business, providing them with financial management tools while generating additional revenue for partners.

The programme offers two compensation models. Under the Affiliate Model, partners refer potential clients to Okoora, which manages the entire transaction process. Partners can earn up to 50% of the client’s first-year license value, with earnings potentially reaching tens of thousands of dollars.

The Active Partner Model allows partners to handle the full sales process, from client acquisition to closing deals. This model offers up to 50% of the total revenue generated by the client over a three-year period.

In the company press release, officials from Okoora stated that the company’s expansion into the US and Germany, along with the launch of the referral programme, represents a key stage in its global growth. They noted that as cross-border trade continues to increase, businesses require more efficient financial solutions beyond those offered by traditional banks, and Okoora aims to meet that demand.