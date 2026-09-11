Nu has launched a full suite of retail banking products in the US and introduced Nu Global, a multi-currency digital account aimed at customers with international financial needs.

According to the official press release, the Brazil-based digital bank began operations in the US offering an account, a metal debit card, savings tools, and fee-free domestic and international transfers. Alongside the US launch, the company introduced Nu Global, a separate multi-currency account built around stablecoins that allows money movement across more than 35 countries.

Entering the US market

The company applied for a national bank charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in autumn 2025 and received conditional approval in January 2026. For now, Nu is operating in the US through a partner bank model, with deposits held at FDIC-insured Lead Bank, while the charter application proceeds.

The US account offers a yield of 3.50% APY, calculated and paid daily, alongside a metal debit card and savings goals with instant access to funds. International transfers will initially cover Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, with additional countries planned. A companion credit card, issued through an exclusive partnership with Mastercard, carries no annual fee and offers 1.5% cashback on purchases, alongside Mastercard World Elite benefits.

According to Boston Consulting Group data cited by the company, US retail banking revenues grew at a 7% compound annual rate between 2019 and 2024 to reach approximately USD 1.2 trillion, and are projected to approach USD 1.4 trillion by 2029. The company also cites an estimated USD 82 billion in annual fees charged to consumers by banks and other financial institutions in the country.

Nu Global for cross-border customers

Nu Global targets customers who live, work, or transact across multiple countries. Deposits are converted into digital dollars (USDC) or digital euros (EURC), stablecoins pegged to the USD and EUR, respectively, earning daily yields of 3.50% APY and 2.20% APY. The account is paired with a virtual Mastercard card for international spending at what the company describes as market exchange rates without additional markups.

The product allows fee-free transfers across more than 35 countries, starting with Europe and Latin America, with integrations for Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the US planned in the coming months. Nu Global also allows customers to hold and trade a selection of digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, within the same account, supported by round-the-clock multilingual customer service.

The company references World Bank data indicating that more than 300 million people live and work across borders annually, moving an estimated USD 800 billion internationally in 2025, with an average of 6% lost to fees and exchange-rate margins on transfers that can take several days to complete.