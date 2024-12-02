Network International (Network), a fintech and digital payments provider in the MENA, has entered into a payment processing agreement with Saudi Sudanese Bank.

Through this partnership, Network International aims to deliver a suite of end-to-end digital payment processing services to the Saudi Sudanese Bank. These services include Mastercard sponsorship, prepaid card issuing, and a range of value-added solutions designed to support the bank’s digital transformation and product innovation objectives. The collaboration is intended to strengthen operational efficiency, improve transaction security, and enable the rollout of scalable digital financial products for retail and corporate customers.

Saudi Sudanese Bank plays a key role in facilitating cross-border trade and financial flows between Sudan and regional markets. By integrating fintech capabilities, the partnership is expected to modernise the local banking ecosystem, improve trade settlement processes, and create new channels for investment and remittance activity. This is particularly relevant as Sudan continues to rebuild and modernise its financial infrastructure amid increasing demand for digital banking services.

Advancing financial inclusion in Sudan

Sudan’s payments landscape remains largely cash-based, with digital transactions accounting for a relatively small share of total payment volumes. According to World Bank data, fewer than 20% of adults in Sudan have access to formal banking services, while mobile and card-based payments remain underdeveloped compared to regional averages. At the same time, the country has a population of more than 45 million and a rapidly growing youth demographic, creating strong long-term demand for accessible digital financial services.

Across Africa and the Middle East, Network International processes billions of transactions annually and supports more than 200 financial institutions. The company’s platform handles over 100 million cards globally, providing scalable infrastructure that enables banks to launch digital payment products efficiently while meeting international security and compliance standards. By leveraging this scale and expertise, Saudi Sudanese Bank is positioned to accelerate its digital capabilities and expand access to financial services within Sudan.

The agreement was formalised during Cairo ICT 2025, a regional technology and telecoms event, underscoring the importance of cross-market collaboration in advancing financial innovation. The partnership aligns with Network International’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in high-growth African markets and support banks seeking resilient, future-ready payment solutions.