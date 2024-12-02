Moneyhub moves to Open Data

By opening up data, Moneyhub opens up possibilities that will touch every industry and benefit consumers and businesses alike.

A recent McKinsey & Company report suggested that economies that embrace data sharing in finance could see their GDP rise by between 1 and 5% by 2030. Moneyhub is focused on providing the essential technology through its Open Data platform for the future of all customer-centric propositions.

Navigating a new digital world of data, legislation, and consumer-consent can be daunting, but the benefits are indisputable. Moneyhub’s move to Open Data helps companies reinvent how they interact with people.

Working with Moneyhub gives clients consent-driven access to the data and analytics they need to create super-personalised offers, products, and services. Hundreds of organisations, spanning finance and telecoms, to media and retail, already rely on Moneyhub’s regulated APIs and fully customisable platform to aggregate data, gain insights, send notification nudges, and initiate payments.

Moneyhub’s platform uses data via numerous channels and in multiple formats, but always with consumer consent at its heart, making it compliant and relevant, the official press release states.

In addition to payment accounts and financial services data like pensions, mortgages, and investments, Moneyhub’s Open Data platform uses cross-industry data from sources including:

Employment Data: to better understand tax implications and retirement aspirations

Tax Data: to support automation of tax returns

Flexible Benefit Data: to map individuals to benefits suitable for them, saving on average GBP 72 per person per month (at no cost and without sharing their data)

CO2 Data: to help people understand the environmental impact of their spending and investments

Property Valuations: to help set goals, automate tax returns, make better financing decisions and plan for retirement

Office of National Statistics: to support forecasting

Insurance Policy: price comparison and accessibility in one place

Identity Documents: proof of ID and accessibility in one place

Moneyhub is an experienced player in the Open Banking and Open Finance sector, having initially lobbied for the Open Banking standard, and later co-authored the financial-grade API, the global Open Banking standard used in the UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, Canada, and Brazil. Moneyhub also took positions on the Money and Pensions Service’s Pensions Dashboards Steering Group and TISA’s Open Savings, Investments, and Pensions Steering Group. Moneyhub has already established itself in the wealth, employee benefits, insurance, and retail markets in the UK, and boasts clients including Mercer, Aon, Nationwide, Hometrack, and Standard Life.

Moneyhub has contributed to the Open Banking Report 2021. Click here to download the report.

Here you can find out more about Moneyhub.