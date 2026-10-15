Pakistan-based Meezan Bank has completed the migration of its payments business, including 7.5 million cards, to BPC’s SmartVista platform.

Meezan Bank, an Islamic bank based in Pakistan, has completed the end-to-end migration of its payments business to BPC’s SmartVista platform. The migration covers 7.5 million active cards, all of the bank’s merchants, and its payments processing environment, with the platform supporting peak volumes of more than 1,500 transactions per second. SmartVista now supports the bank’s card portfolio, merchant acquiring across POS, e-commerce, and QR, payment gateway services, fraud management, and instant payments.

Scale of the payment’s operation

Meezan Bank currently processes around 2 million Raast transactions a day, supported by an acceptance network of more than 100,000 QR codes. The bank operates more than 1,180 branches in over 370 cities. By moving cards, merchant acquiring, gateway services, fraud management, and instant payments onto a single platform, the migration gives the bank a unified foundation for high-volume processing.

Faiz ur Rehman, Group Head, Information Technology at Meezan Bank, described the migration as a significant milestone in the bank’s technology transformation. According to Rehman, moving the payments ecosystem to a scalable platform provides a foundation for the continued growth of cards, merchant acquiring, digital payments, and Raast. He added that the project was delivered through collaboration between the bank’s business and technology teams and BPC, while maintaining operational continuity throughout the transition.

Modernisation with operational continuity

Ali Imran Khan, Chief Information Officer at Meezan Bank, stated that the migration is a major step in strengthening the bank’s digital payments infrastructure for its next phase of growth, providing a platform that supports scale, security, and innovation across its channels. According to Khan, the programme shows that large-scale payments modernisation can be delivered with continuity and control, while creating long-term value for customers, merchants, and the bank.

Furrukh Ali-Baig, Managing Director for Pakistan, Nepal, and Iraq at BPC, stated that the migration demonstrates how modern infrastructure can support scale, security, and innovation while maintaining operational resilience. According to Ali-Baig, SmartVista provides the processing capacity, fraud protection, instant payments capability, and flexibility needed to support the bank’s expansion of digital payment services. BPC works with more than 500 customers across 150 countries, and its SmartVista suite covers digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, cards, and fraud management. The completed migration positions Meezan Bank to expand its digital payment services across Pakistan on a single processing platform.