Matsui Securities has adopted Broadridge Financial Solutions' JASDECPS on a SaaS platform to automate its securities lending operations in Japan.

The initiative has the aim of automating its securities lending operations and expanding its participation in Japan's securities lending market. In addition, the move also builds on Matsui Securities' existing use of Broadridge's post-trade processing platform and represents a further step in the firm's operational transformation strategy.

Automating securities lending processes

The JASDECPS implementation automates trade matching through the Pre-Settlement Matching System (PSMS) and handles securities transfers within Japan Securities Depository Center (JASDEC), including Delivery versus Payment (DVP) settlements. Through the process of reducing manual intervention, the solution enables Straight-Through Processing (STP), allowing transactions to be processed in real time.

Deploying via SaaS allows Matsui Securities to reduce the time required to lend out securities and respond more rapidly to market demand, without the operational overhead associated with on-premise infrastructure.

Regulatory context: JASDEC2025 system changes

According to the official press release, the adoption also positions Matsui Securities ahead of scheduled regulatory and infrastructure changes in Japan's post-trade landscape. JASDEC, which serves as Japan's Central Securities Depository (CSD) for equities, corporate bonds, and investment trust settlements, is scheduled to implement its JASDEC2025 system changes in May 2026, with the go-live of new changes expected in 2027.

JASDECPS is designed to provide comprehensive STP functionality to support firms in meeting these forthcoming standards. For Matsui Securities, aligning its infrastructure now provides runway to adapt ahead of the transition.

Shinichi Uzawa, Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Corporate Division at Matsui Securities, noted that the implementation supports the firm's objective to expand its presence in the securities lending market while improving operational efficiency. Furthermore, David Runacres, President of APAC and Senior Country Officer of Japan at Broadridge, described the SaaS-integrated solution as providing a framework suited to Japan's evolving financial infrastructure requirements.

Strategic positioning

The partnership reflects a broader trend among Japanese financial institutions moving towards SaaS-based post-trade infrastructure, driven in part by the operational complexity of complying with domestic market structure reforms. Broadridge's dual focus positions it as a technology provider for firms navigating this shift.

For Matsui Securities, the transition consolidates its post-trade and securities lending operations on a single vendor's platform, reducing integration complexity and streamlining workflows across settlement functions.