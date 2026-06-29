Maldives Premier Bank has selected Finastra's Financial Messaging API to support its international banking operations.

Maldives Premier Bank (MPB) has selected Finastra's Financial Messaging API solution to underpin its international banking operations, securing round-the-clock Swift connectivity and establishing the architectural foundation for future integration with additional payment rails, market infrastructures, and value-added financial services. The selection reflects MPB's approach to developing its payments connectivity as the bank's operations grow.

As a newly established institution, MPB required a Swift-accredited provider capable of delivering a complete onboarding process, covering implementation, testing, certification, and go-live support, alongside secure and resilient connectivity. Finastra's platform addresses these requirements through an API-first architecture designed to scale alongside transaction volumes. In addition, the solution gives MPB 24/7 access to Swift messaging services from the beginning of its operations, providing a reliable basis for international payments from the outset.

Scalable architecture and extended connectivity

Beyond initial Swift access, the platform accommodates a range of value-added services through the same interface, including fraud protection, sanctions screening, and payment traceability. The solution also offers MPB the future option to connect to alternative payment rails and market infrastructures without the need to replace its core connectivity infrastructure as requirements evolve. According to Finastra, the platform supports interoperability with over 30 market infrastructures and payment rails, including alternative cross-border providers, giving MPB a route to expanded connectivity over time.

Arah Sadava, Chief Executive Officer at Maldives Premier Bank, stated that the institution sought a proven Swift-accredited provider capable of delivering a complete onboarding process while ensuring secure and resilient connectivity. It was also noted that the flexible architecture and API-driven approach would support the bank's growth and allow it to extend connectivity to additional payment infrastructures over time, enabling the delivery of trusted and efficient international payment services to customers.

Barry Rodrigues, Executive Vice President of Payments at Finastra, noted that the platform is designed to give financial institutions API-driven access to bureaux and market infrastructures, supporting use cases that include embedded banking at speed. Rodrigues added that the platform's interoperability with over 30 market infrastructures and payment rails, including alternative cross-border providers, positions it as a connectivity solution suited to growth-oriented banks such as MPB.

Finastra's Financial Messaging API provides a unified interface for real-time access to financial messaging services and market infrastructures. The solution is designed for institutions seeking to develop their API strategy and scale their operations, with Swift connectivity available from the outset and the ability to extend to non-Swift market infrastructures as business requirements develop over time.