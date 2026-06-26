Qwist has launched Qwist Link and Qlarc, two products aimed at lowering the barriers to Open Finance adoption for businesses across Europe.

Qwist Group has unveiled two products, Qwist Link and Qlarc, targeting what the company identifies as the primary obstacles to Open Finance adoption at scale: complex integrations, infrastructure gaps, and limited accessibility of financial data. The launch positions Qwist beyond conventional API provision by combining rapid connectivity with AI-powered data interaction.

Rapid connectivity and AI-native data access

According to the official press release, Qwist Link is a no-code integration layer that enables businesses to connect to Open Finance infrastructure and access financial data within 48 hours. The product removes lengthy development cycles, allowing companies to move from concept to deployment with minimal technical overhead. It is particularly relevant for small and medium-sized enterprises, fintechs, ecommerce platforms, and regulated businesses that require compliant infrastructure without the timelines associated with conventional API integrations, which can span weeks or months.

Alongside Qwist Link, the company has introduced Qlarc, a first-version AI assistant built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) framework. Qlarc allows users to analyse and manage financial data through natural language, removing the need to navigate fragmented dashboards or complex datasets. The tool is designed to simplify verification and risk workflows, accelerate decision-making, and reduce operational complexity across payments, lending, and onboarding processes.

Strategic structure and European expansion

Qwist frames the launch as part of a broader strategy to reposition Open Finance from a compliance requirement into a commercial growth driver. The company's product suite is organised around three pillars: Connect, which secures access to financial data from regulated institutions; Assess, covering data harmonisation and risk evaluation; and Activate, which converts data access into commercial outcomes through solutions such as account switching, account verification, and Pay by Bank.

Each product can be deployed individually or as part of a full suite through the Qwist Console, which serves as the central access point for all offerings. Both existing clients and new users can access the console via sign-up.

Dario Rinaldi, Chief Technology Officer of Qwist, said the development of Qwist Link was informed by market demand for faster onboarding and access to a sandboxing environment, and described Qlarc as the logical next step towards AI-native banking interfaces. Glenn Mac Donald, Chief Executive Officer of Qwist, noted that the company's approach is designed to serve both traditional institutions and smaller businesses with Open Finance products that match their growth stage and create new revenue, a proposition he described as distinctive within the European Open Finance market.