Tuum, a core banking platform, has teamed up with maib to drive its digital banking growth throughout Europe, starting with Romania.

maib is one of the largest banks in Moldova, holding 37.3% of deposits and 37.9% of loans as of Q1 2025. It has a low non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 1.5% and a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 19.9%. Its shareholders include the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Invalda INVL, and Horizon Capital.

maib is expanding into Romania with a retail-focused digital offering aimed at the Moldovan diaspora as well as the broader Romanian market.

To support this expansion, maib has chosen Tuum’s Software as a Service (SaaS) core banking platform as the foundation for its new operations in Romania. After an assessment of leading core banking providers, maib decided on Tuum due to its modular design, architecture, and ability for agnostic deployment. This flexibility, which allows for in-country deployment, when necessary, was an important factor in ensuring that maib remains compliant with European data residency requirements as it grows.

Tuum: a core banking platform

Tuum is built for institutions that are prepared to modernise and expand. Tuum accommodates all financial business models, such as lending, payments, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Islamic banking, within a single, flexible platform. Clients can gradually modernise, launch new products in weeks, and enter new markets while maintaining control, compliance, and performance. With real-time processing and an open API architecture, Tuum provides the ability to adapt quickly, lowering the total cost of ownership and allowing for budget reallocation towards innovation.

Other partnerships from Tuum

In May 2025, Tuum partnered with Bondora, a fintech active in five EU countries. As it took steps to become a fully licensed bank, Bondora aimed to launch deposit and consumer lending products on Tuum, leveraging the platform’s savings and lending modules and real-time architecture.

Bondora’s initiative began as a greenfield move to lay the foundation for its prospective banking operations. It later expanded to include the company’s incumbent lending business, thus creating a unified platform for future development.