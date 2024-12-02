Tuum will provide its cloud-native core banking platform to drive Bondora’s planned greenfield digital banking initiative and the migration of its existing consumer credit business, offering both operations in a single platform. Bondora aims to modernise its lending operations across multiple EU markets.











A shift towards a cloud-native infrastructure

Bondora is a fintech active in five EU countries, including Estonia, Finland, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands. As it takes steps to become a fully licenced bank, Bondora wants to launch deposit and consumer lending products on Tuum, leveraging the platform’s savings and lending modules and real-time architecture.

Bondora’s initiative began as a greenfield move to lay the foundation for its prospective banking operations. It expanded to include the company’s incumbent lending business, thus creating a unified platform for future development. Tuum will be deployed in the public cloud (AWS), enabling Bondora to meet regulatory requirements around business continuity, security, and operational resilience, while benefiting from the speed and flexibility of SaaS delivery.

The firm chose Tuum as it allowed it to focus on customer experience and development while building a modern foundation. With Tuum, Bonora can better serve its customers while minimising the challenges of infrastructure and maintenance. Tuum was selected for its modular design, cloud-native architecture, and ability to meet EU regulatory expectations. The decision was also supported by Tuum’s relationships with other Eurozone institutions, including LHV and OP Financial Group. The partnership reflects a wider trend among fintechs evolving into fully licenced banks.

Tuum is designed for institutions looking to modernise and scale their business, helping banks, lenders, and fintechs tackle the constraints of legacy technology. Tuum supports all key financial business models, such as Islamic banking, BaaS, payments, and lending, on a single platform, helping its clients grow progressively, launch products faster, and expand into new regions and markets.