Mambu has announced the launch of its Islamic banking capabilities, aimed at helping financial institutions develop, deploy, and grow Shari’ah-compliant products efficiently.

With assets projected to exceed USD 3.8 trillion by 2025, the Islamic banking sector is set for growth. However, many banks across the MEA and APAC regions still rely on infrastructure that struggles to meet the demands of today’s users and the evolving financial landscape.

Within this integration, Mambu offers an augmented foundation for ethical finance, enabling banks to use optimal tools that reduce complexity, automate compliance, and accelerate time to market while aligning with Shari’ah frameworks. The company’s cloud banking platform aims to modernise financial institutions and facilitate the launch of their Islamic banking offerings.

The newly Islamic banking features are gaining traction, allowing both new and existing players to optimise operations, improve product development, and introduce Shari’ah-compliant solutions.

Mambu’s expanded Islamic banking offering provides a suite of tools for Islamic banks and those looking for Shari’ah-compliant products. Key features include:

Islamic Profit Sharing (IPS) – a specialised engine designed to automate, optimise, and scale Islamic banking operations. By automating the fair calculation and distribution of profits, IPS reduces operational risk while ensuring transparency and alignment with Shari’ah principles;

Islamic funding solutions – support current and savings account products based on true profit-and-loss sharing principles, such as Mudarabah, Wakalah, Wadiah, Qard Hassan, and Tawarruq;

Islamic financing solutions – the flexible engine supports a range of Shari’ah-based financing products for personal, SME, and asset-based needs, including Murabaha, Tawarruq, and Qard Hassan.

Therefore, with Mambu’s SaaS architecture and low-code product configuration, financial institutions can expand operations across both Islamic and conventional banking systems while maintaining a clear separation between them. Mambu’s dual-banking support facilitates optimal entry into new markets, backed by real-time performance, built-in security, and regulatory tools.

Mambu launched Mambu Payments

In May 2025, Mambu launched Mambu Payments, extending composable banking to its customers to include modern, end-to-end payment capabilities. In addition, the initiative also allowed Mambu to optimise the way financial institutions modernise core infrastructure and accelerate development across the entire banking stack, spanning lending, deposits, and payments.