UK-based digital credit marketplace LoanTube has rolled out a new AI-powered loan application experience, enabling consumers to check real loan offers inside ChatGPT.

The news positions LoanTube among the first UK credit marketplaces to make its comparison journey available via a conversational interface, marking a step further in how individuals across the region access borrowing.

Tailored loan offers from FCA-regulated lenders

With this rollout, LoanTube aims to serve the individuals who continue to face difficulties with traditional application journeys, which often include long forms, obscure terms, and unfamiliar financial language.

Through its new system, LoanTube focuses on mitigating this complexity by facilitating guidance for users through their options in a clear conversional flow that delivers familiarity and does not cause pressure. Available directly inside ChatGPT, the LoanTube GPT App is set to provide tailored loan offers in real time from FCA-regulated lenders. Additionally, the solution can be accessed directly from the LoanTube website.

In contrast with traditional comparison tools based on static forms, the AI environment adapts with each consumer, supporting users in enunciating their needs, clarifying financial terms, detecting errors and inconsistencies, and presenting options that are transparent.

Until now, LoanTube has been centring its operations on meeting the needs of underserved customers, including those with thin credit files or inconsistent financial histories. Collaborating with ChatGPT further advances this commitment by providing more accessible explanations, accurate matching, and a more optimal route into the credit system.

Furthermore, inking this deal with ChatGPT comes as the first step in a wider roadmap in which AI plays a significant role in the company’s commitment to scaling financial inclusion. By minimising barriers to entry and improving decision-making, LoanTube intends to support more individuals who are underserved to get funded.