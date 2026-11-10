Switzerland-based fintech Light Frame, which provides core banking and portfolio management software for the wealth industry, has closed a USD 5.1 million seed funding round. Fortino Ventures led the oversubscribed round, with participation from Sidekick Partners, Tenity, Chamaeleon, and AltaIR Capital, as well as existing investors Rogue Venture Partners, New Stack Ventures, and Studio Alpha.

Core banking built for wealth managers

Light Frame's platform combines banking and investment capabilities with a cloud-based, API-led architecture designed around AI. Embedded AI capabilities and an interoperability layer are intended to help institutions automate complex operations, improve staff productivity, and offer more sophisticated client services. Its modular design allows banks to replace individual components of existing systems or adopt the full platform, which the company says reduces implementation time, complexity, and cost.

Schuyler Weiss, Co-founder and CEO of Light Frame, said AI is changing what technology can deliver, but that realising its potential in wealth management depends on the underlying infrastructure. He added that the architecture must be designed for this future without compromising the security, resilience, and trust that banking requires.

A founding team from Alpian

Light Frame was founded in 2024 by Schuyler Weiss, who founded and previously led Swiss digital private bank Alpian, together with Mathieu Clément, Alpian's former COO and CIO, and technologists Philippe Kernevez and Gregory Bataille. The team has direct experience of building and running a regulated Swiss bank on traditional banking infrastructure. The company already supports live client operations in EMEA.

Hugh Phelan, Investment Manager at Fortino Ventures, said the team has run a regulated Swiss bank on the type of infrastructure it is now replacing, and that moving sensitive data and live operations onto a new platform requires a bank's trust. Light Frame will use the funding to develop its platform, expand its implementation and client delivery capacity, and grow its commercial activities, initially in EMEA.