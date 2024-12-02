KLARSOLAR partners with SWK Bank

This will enable people without savings to get their own PV system on their roof and thus support the energy transition. The loans offered do not require an entry in the land register or an assignment of the feed-in tariff, which means that applicants become owners of their photovoltaic system within two days and refinance the loan and thus their PV system with their own electricity generation from the PV system. Süd-West-Kreditbank (SWK Bank) is the cooperation partner and lender for the customers of klarsolar.

Based on their current electricity costs, a customer chooses the loan term that suits him best (10, 15, or 20 years, which the lender SWK Bank offers for the first time for such a system); the financing amounts range from EUR 2,500 to a maximum of EUR 100,000. 2/3 of all customers benefit from an interest rate of 1.99% and can thus finance a PV system of, for example, EUR 20,000 with a monthly instalment of EUR 100 over 20 years. This means that the monthly financing instalment can be cheaper than the electricity costs otherwise incurred with the local supplier.

In the online financing calculator, the applicant selects the desired amount, term, and system type, enters the data directly online, and can immediately calculate the personal financing. The individually tailored financing offer is displayed after just a few seconds and the personal financing documents can be downloaded immediately and signed digitally. If approved, payment is usually made within 48 hours.

