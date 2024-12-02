Iute Group receives approval to launch digital bank in Ukraine

Iute Group has secured regulatory clearance to establish a digital bank in Ukraine, following approval from the National Bank of Ukraine and the signing of a formal agreement.

The move allows the Estonia-founded banking group to proceed with launching banking operations in the country under the IuteBank brand. The approval follows Iute Group’s earlier success in an open tender organised by the Ukrainian Deposit Guarantee Fund. As part of the process, Iute Group will assume selected assets and deposit liabilities of RWS Bank, including approximately 13,000 retail customer accounts. The transaction structure involves the transfer of these assets through a bridge bank mechanism overseen by Ukrainian authorities.

Regulatory process and operational plans

Representatives from the Iute Group indicated that the project is now moving from preparatory work into an implementation phase. The next steps include capitalising the bank, assembling an initial management and operational team, and completing the remaining supervisory requirements set by the National Bank of Ukraine. Full banking services and new customer onboarding are currently expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

IuteBank will operate under the supervision of the National Bank of Ukraine and will be authorised to provide standard retail and corporate banking services. These include payment accounts, cards, deposits, lending, foreign exchange transactions, settlement services and cash operations. Iute Group officials stated that total investment in Ukraine will remain capped at EUR 15 million until specific revenue and profitability thresholds are met, reflecting the group’s existing risk management approach.

Officials from the Ukrainian Deposit Guarantee Fund described the transaction as an example of the country’s banking resolution framework functioning in line with international standards. They noted that the process involved licencing, asset and liability transfers and the sale of the institution to a foreign investor within a compressed timeframe, with coordination across multiple Ukrainian regulators.

Iute Group has operated since 2008 and is headquartered in Estonia. The group provides digital financial services across several European markets, including Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova and North Macedonia.