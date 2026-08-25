Itaú Unibanco has received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to operate a US bank subsidiary.

According to the announcement, the bank plans to operate the new entity from a single branch in Miami, aimed at high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with ties to Latin America.

The OCC's approval remains conditional pending further sign-off from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, among other requirements. Itaú's US subsidiary must launch with at least USD 507 million in capital and maintain a tier 1 leverage ratio of no less than 8% during its first three years of operation. The conditional approval will lapse if the bank does not secure the required capital within 12 months or fails to open within 18 months.

Furthermore, Itaú must also submit to the OCC a complete description of the subsidiary's information systems and operations architecture, along with a related risk assessment and management plan. The bank is required to give the OCC at least 60 days' notice of any intent to significantly deviate from its business plan, and must obtain the regulator's nonobjection before appointing new board members or senior executive officers. The OCC noted that Itaú is also working with the regulator to develop its Community Reinvestment Act strategy.

Governance and funding structure

The OCC has agreed to waive residency requirements for four proposed directors on the board of Itaú's US bank, and citizenship requirements for two of those four, while two-thirds of the board will meet the citizenship requirement. The US bank will be funded through a contribution of ownership interests in Itaú's existing Miami-based private-banking affiliate.

Itaú has maintained a presence in the US since 1979 through its private-wealth business. The new bank is intended to operate separately from that unit by offering deposit accounts, mortgages, other loans, credit cards, and fiduciary products.

Wider context for foreign bank charters

Itaú's application follows similar moves by other international lenders seeking US charters in 2026. Switzerland-based UBS received the OCC's final approval for a national bank charter in March 2026, while fellow Brazil-based lender Nubank obtained conditional approval from the OCC in January 2026 to establish a US national bank. The developments point to continued interest among international banks in expanding regulated banking operations in the US market, particularly to serve cross-border wealth clients.