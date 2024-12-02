Intuit has partnered with OpenAI to bring together platforms and drive Financial Intelligence with Intuit-powered apps in ChatGPT.

Users can now leverage secure and accurate financial solutions through these apps, which can be accessed through ChatGPT. Customers and businesses ask ChatGPT for answers to financial problems. Using the knowledge of their data and behaviours, powered by Intuit’s features, users can get insights and actionable responses through the new apps on the platform.

Reaching more customers through AI

Intuit sees this move as a key step forward in its mission to fuel financial well-being for businesses and individuals, driving growth for both companies. The alliance utilises OpenAI’s scale and frontier models and Intuit’s proprietary financial data, credit models, and AI platform capabilities to offer improved financial solutions.

For businesses, the apps will offer customised insights to help increase revenue and profitability based on real-time business data. They can create and send targeted campaigns, get paid faster with AI-generated invoice reminders, and improve cash flow by accessing loan options tailored to their needs. Additionally, accounting operations are all done in the background.

For customers who offer their permission, the platform will deliver personalised financial actions through the apps available on ChatGPT to help them make better-informed financial decisions, including finding the credit card, personal loan, or mortgage that best suits their needs. They also receive personalised answers to tax questions driven by their financial data, estimating their refund, scheduling time with a live, AI-driven local tax expert, and taking actions for improved money management.

With the initiative, Intuit aims to expand its customer base by reaching new audiences on the platform. The partnership with OpenAI is built on the company’s investment in data and AI, together with its fintech expertise, to expand how the company offers personalised experiences. Intuit will deepen its use of OpenAI’s frontier models in its proprietary generative AI operating system under a multi-year contract to accelerate its AI expert platform strategy. The models will power AI agents that can understand complex questions, surface insights instantly, and help complete tasks through natural conversation.