Intuit has partnered with Perplexity to bring QuickBooks and Mailchimp tools into Perplexity Computer for US businesses.

The move allows business users of the AI platform to carry out financial and marketing tasks without switching between separate apps.

MCP connectors link financial data to AI workflows

The integration relies on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets AI systems connect to external software and data sources in a structured way. Through MCP connectors, Perplexity Computer users who authenticate with an existing QuickBooks or Mailchimp account can access their financial and marketing data within Intuit's existing security, privacy, and compliance framework, according to the companies.

The partnership is part of Intuit's wider strategy of embedding its AI-driven platform into third-party services where business customers already operate, rather than requiring them to log into QuickBooks or Mailchimp separately. For Perplexity, the deal extends its Computer product from an answer-generation tool into one capable of executing financial actions on a user's behalf.

New capabilities for cash flow and marketing tasks

With the integration live, Perplexity Computer users in the US can manage cash flow by following up on overdue invoices, setting up recurring invoices, and sending payment links through QuickBooks.

Additionally, the connectors allow users to retrieve payslips and access payroll employee information, addressing workforce management tasks. On the marketing side, the Mailchimp integration lets users track campaign performance and identify actions intended to support revenue growth.

The QuickBooks and Mailchimp experiences are available within Perplexity Computer for US-based users. It is accessible via dedicated connection points for each product.

For Intuit, the partnership extends the reach of its financial platform to Perplexity's existing user base, which the company describes as numbering in the millions. The arrangement illustrates how MCP-based connectors are being adopted by established financial software providers to make transactional capabilities, rather than only data retrieval, available inside general-purpose AI tools.

Alex Balazs, Chief Technology Officer at Intuit, said the collaboration is designed to connect the process of finding information with taking decisive action, pairing Perplexity's AI platform with Intuit's financial data and domain expertise.