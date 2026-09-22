China-based Huawei unveiled the solution during a Global Finance Summit held as part of HUAWEI CONNECT 2026 in Shanghai. The CEO of Huawei's Digital Finance Business Unit presented the proposition 'Own Your AI, Own Your Intelligence' to financial sector customers at the event, positioning the solution as a response to the security, scalability, and sustainability challenges financial institutions face when deploying AI at scale.

Three intelligent factories

The Fintelligent AI solution is structured around three components, described by Huawei as intelligent factories: Agent Factory, Token Factory, and Data-Knowledge Factory. According to the company, these are intended to help institutions move AI capabilities from isolated applications to enterprise-wide systems, while connecting data, knowledge, tokens, and agent capabilities under a single architecture.

Agent Factory is aimed at helping banks build, run, and manage AI agents at scale, supporting the accumulation, reuse, and unified management of agent assets across an organisation. It is underpinned by openJiuwen, an open-source agent platform for multi-agent collaboration that Huawei describes as built on a financial-grade production kernel. The platform provides stable long-running operations, financial-grade components, and combined development and operations capabilities, giving institutions a common foundation on which to build, run, manage, and govern agents.

Token Factory centres on TokeNexus, a full-lifecycle token operations solution covering planning, production, scheduling, and global optimisation. Huawei states that the offering is designed to help financial institutions manage token usage across its full lifecycle while keeping costs controllable, performance reliable, and supply sustainable as AI deployment scales.

Data-Knowledge Factory is designed to convert bank data, documents, and rules into knowledge that AI agents can use, with the aim of building this into what Huawei terms each institution's own domain intelligence. Alongside this, Huawei introduced the Financial Agentic Data Solution, which focuses on data and knowledge pipelines intended to supply financial agents with data on an ongoing basis. The company also presented an AI coding solution that takes an ontology-based approach to converting business rules embedded in legacy code into reusable knowledge assets, with the stated aim of supporting core system modernisation.

The launch positions Huawei alongside other technology vendors seeking to support banks in operationalising agentic AI, an area where financial institutions are increasingly weighing build-versus-buy decisions around AI infrastructure, model access, and data governance.