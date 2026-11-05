Hoxton Wealth has secured a USD 135 million minority investment from Aspirity Partners I to expand internationally and pursue acquisitions.

Hoxton Wealth, an international wealth management platform based in the UK and the UAE, had previously been self-funded and has not taken outside capital since 2018. The firm plans to use the investment to expand its international footprint, hire senior wealth advisers, and complete a number of targeted acquisitions, while continuing to invest in its platform, internal processes, and client service.

Advice for internationally mobile clients

Hoxton advises around 10,000 clients across ten jurisdictions and oversees more than USD 5 billion in assets. Its model combines human advisers with technology to serve clients whose finances span several countries and who want their advice handled in one place. According to Aspirity, this market accounts for around USD 1.2 trillion in assets, of which only about 25% is currently advised.

Chris Ball, Founder and CEO of Hoxton Wealth, stated that taking external capital is an important moment for the firm, which made choosing the right partner essential, and that Aspirity showed depth of knowledge about the market. According to Ball, the investment will allow Hoxton to bring in more experienced advisers, expand internationally, strengthen its senior leadership and processes, and pursue acquisition opportunities it has already identified.

Aspirity’s investment approach

The deal falls within Aspirity’s Financial Technology and Services strategy. The investor had identified international wealth management as a priority area through its Proactive Thematic Origination programme, pointing to the growth in cross-border wealth and the increasing complexity facing clients who live and work in more than one country.

The partnership resulted from a bilateral process that took close to 12 months. During that time, Aspirity worked directly with Ball and his team to shape an arrangement suited to Hoxton’s plans, drawing partly on input from members of its network of industry advisers, which it calls Aspirity Innovators and Leaders.