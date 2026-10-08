Halifax customers have until 31 October 2026 to move to the Lloyds app, as Halifax's mobile and online banking services will stop working from 1 November 2026. Anyone who logs in to the Halifax app after that date will see a message saying it is no longer in service and directing them to register for the Lloyds app, according to Halifax's customer guidance. The change is part of Lloyds Banking Group's plan to fold Halifax, a high street bank and mortgage lender founded more than 170 years ago, into Lloyds. The group, which also owns Bank of Scotland, announced the decision in July 2026, and new applicants are already unable to open accounts with Halifax.

Account details stay the same during the switch

Halifax notified its customers of the change, inviting them to download the Lloyds app. According to the bank, the process takes a few steps, after which users can view their accounts, existing scheduled payments, and any letters and statements previously sent to their digital inbox. Sort codes, PINs, and direct debits will remain unchanged, and customers will be sent Lloyds-branded debit and credit cards by post.

Lloyds has stated that the features and benefits of existing accounts and policies are not changing at present, although their branding will gradually move from Halifax to Lloyds. These updates may happen at different times, and the bank has committed to informing customers before any adjustment takes effect. Halifax branches that remain open will carry Lloyds signage instead of being shut. Customers of Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland can already use one another's branches for services such as cash withdrawals and cheque deposits.

Rebrand coincides with wider branch closures

The consolidation comes as the group reduces its network by nearly 250 branches across the UK in 2026 and 2027. Between October and November 2026, 29 sites are set to shut, followed by 13 more between January and June 2027. Once the programme is complete, Lloyds Banking Group will operate 531 branches, about 190 of which are currently Halifax outlets due to adopt the Lloyds name. As the transition progresses, Halifax customers will be served through the Lloyds app, cards, and branch network.