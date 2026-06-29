GCash parent Mynt files for USD 1.5 bln Philippine IPO

Mynt, the parent of Philippine mobile wallet GCash, has filed for an IPO on the Philippine Stock Exchange that could raise up to USD 1.5 billion.

According to Reuters, the company expects the offering to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions. At its maximum size, the transaction could raise approximately USD 1.5 billion.

The transaction involves up to 8.03 billion common shares, with an overallotment option for up to 1.20 billion additional shares that could be exercised if demand proves sufficient. At a maximum offer price equivalent to approximately USD 0.16 per share and with the overallotment option fully exercised, the total raise would reach approximately USD 1.5 billion. That figure would surpass the current Philippine IPO record held by Monde Nissin, which raised approximately USD 909 million in its 2021 debut on the exchange.

Beyond its domestic significance, the listing would also serve as a broader test of investor appetite for fintech companies in Southeast Asia. Digital wallet adoption across the region has grown rapidly in recent years, but operators now face a more competitive environment as well as tightening regulatory oversight. The reception to Mynt's planned offering may carry implications for how other fintech businesses in the region consider capital markets strategies in the near term.

GCash financials and platform background

Mynt was founded in 2015 as a partnership among Globe Telecom, Ayala Corp, and Ant Financial, the latter of which has since rebranded as Ant Group. The company's GCash platform has since grown to multiple users and costumers across the Philippines, establishing the mobile wallet as a widely used financial services application in the market.

For the transaction, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and UBS are serving as joint global coordinators. Jefferies, BPI Capital, and BDO Capital are also working on the deal as additional advisers.