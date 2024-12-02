GCash has launched Pera Coach, an AI-powered financial education tool embedded within its e-wallet app, developed with Microsoft.

The launch comes against a backdrop of measured financial literacy challenges in the Philippines. A 2021 survey by the country's central bank found that only 2% of Filipino adults correctly answered six basic financial literacy questions. Despite broad digital access, familiarity with financial products such as insurance and investments remains limited among a significant share of the population.

Pera Coach was designed to respond to that gap by making financial guidance available within a platform already used by millions of Filipinos. The tool converses in both English and Filipino national languages, and responds to user inputs relating to financial goals, budget considerations, and risk appetite. Responses are intended to be tailored to each user's financial circumstances rather than generic in nature.

The integration into the GCash ecosystem is a deliberate design choice. Rather than directing users to separate educational resources, the feature positions guidance at the point of engagement within an app that serves as a daily financial utility for a broad base of users.

AI applied to financial inclusion

The use of enterprise-grade AI to support financial literacy represents a convergence of two themes increasingly prominent across South-East Asian fintech markets: expanding access to financial services and closing the gap between access and meaningful usage. Holding a digital wallet or bank account does not in itself translate into confident financial decision-making, a challenge acknowledged by financial inclusion advocates and regulators across the region.

Microsoft's involvement signals the application of generative AI to a defined, practical use case rather than speculative deployment. The partnership positions GCash as an early mover in applying conversational AI to financial education at scale within an emerging market context.

A company official at Mynt noted that the objective is to make financial literacy accessible and practical within the GCash ecosystem, enabling users to make more confident financial decisions through contextual, real-time guidance.

The Pera Coach feature is now embedded within the GCash app and available to the platform's existing user base in the Philippines.