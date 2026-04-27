Revolut has discontinued its commodities service for precious metals trading across nine European Economic Area markets.

The decision affects a portion of the fintech's European customer base, though the company confirmed the move has no bearing on other banking or investment products available on the platform. Customers in the nine affected markets have been given a two-month window to sell their existing holdings, with Revolut committing to refund commissions on final sales. The change applies to nine of the 30 EEA countries in which the company operates.

Product strategy and timeline

Revolut launched its commodities offering in 2020, initially with gold trading before expanding the service to additional countries and metals. The wind-down reflects the company's stated approach to product development, in which new offerings are incubated, launched, and then assessed against performance criteria, with those failing to meet targets discontinued.

A company spokesperson confirmed the move in a statement provided to Bloomberg, noting that a review of local offerings led to the decision. Screenshots shared on social media in April 2026 indicated that affected customers had received in-app notifications about the closure ahead of a public announcement.

Wealth business context

The commodities service sits within Revolut's broader wealth segment. Revenues from that division rose 31% to USD 876 million in 2025, according to the company. Moreover, it was noted that in March 2026 that cryptocurrency offerings had previously driven a significant portion of wealth revenue, though growth in that area had levelled off over the preceding year.

Revolut will continue to offer trading in US and European equities through its app. The company expanded its equities offering to include British blue-chip stocks following the receipt of its UK trading licence in November 2024.

The commodities exit is limited in scope but consistent with a product strategy that prioritises scaling high-performing services while removing those with limited traction.