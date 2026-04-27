Birbank has launched an in-app sign language video call service, making it the first bank in Azerbaijan to offer this accessibility feature.

The service was piloted in Q3 2025 and became available across the Birbank application following a period of iterative development. The feature enables customers to communicate directly with bank representatives via sign language within the app's existing digital interface, removing the need for third-party tools or in-branch visits.

Accessibility embedded in digital banking

The rollout reflects a broader industry shift towards building accessibility functions natively into digital banking environments rather than treating them as supplementary capabilities. Through the process of integrating sign language support at the product level, Birbank is addressing a gap that persists across many digital financial platforms, where customers with hearing or speech impairments often face barriers to real-time service interaction.

In addition, Bir positions itself as a fully integrated banking, payments, and ecommerce platform across the South Caucasus region. Its strategy centres on deepening fintech and ecommerce penetration within Azerbaijan and converting its user base into broader ecosystem engagement.

Maxim Evdokimov, Chief Product, Marketing & Customer Experience Officer at Bir ecosystem, noted that accessibility is treated as a core component of product development, and that embedding sign language support directly into the app reflects the organisation's wider approach to removing barriers in digital financial services.

The feature's introduction comes against the backdrop of growing regulatory and institutional interest in digital accessibility across financial services globally. While Azerbaijan does not yet have sector-specific accessibility mandates equivalent to those in the EU or the US, demand-driven adoption of inclusive design is increasingly shaping how fintech and banking providers in emerging digital economies approach product development.

For Bir, the sign language video call feature serves a dual purpose: addressing a specific underserved customer segment while reinforcing the ecosystem's positioning in Azerbaijan's transition towards broader digital financial inclusion.