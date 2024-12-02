Freedom Finance partners with Money Expert





Following this collaboration, Freedom Finance’s proprietary matching platform will be leveraged by Money Expert in order to offer improved customer credit proposition solutions. This will include a range of credit cards, second-charge mortgages, as well as personal loans.

All the secured and unsecured lending products and services will be provided through Freedom Finance’s proprietary matching technology, which leverages soft search technology and Open Banking tools to match clients and their plan to credit only the services they are eligible for.

The platform will also ensure that users will have the possibility to shop around to find more services and solutions that suit their individual needs, circumstances, and preferences, at the most suitable rates available for them. This focuses on improving users’ overall access to the credit market. Freedom Finance will also provide Money Expert with its safe and efficient onboarding process, focusing on offering clients the needed tools for an improved financial decision-making procedure.











Freedom Finance’s recent partnerships and product launches

Digital lending marketplace, Freedom Finance offers its customers and partners unsecured personal loans, mortgages, and other financial products and solutions. The company had several collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic areas.

In March 2023, Freedom Finance extended its partnership with UK-based integrated pureplay digital retailer and financial services provider The Very Group for a further three-year period.

Freedom Finance was set to provide a range of credit services for customers of The Very Group across its family of digital brands, which was led by Very.co.uk and supported by Littlewoods.com. Through its proprietary lending technology, Freedom Finance offered The Very Group clients access to unsecured personal loans. Furthermore, by using soft search technology and advanced matching solution, Freedom focused on offering users the possibility to find loans from a panel of different credit providers, without the risk of harming their credit score while they search.

One of the aims of the collaboration was focused on providing financial services throughout the entire customer journey, which recently became more important for retailers and companies like The Very Group. It also prioritised meeting the expectations and demands of its clients and users while establishing deeper relationships.

Earlier in February, the digital lending marketplace added lending products in its digital lending marketplace, from the likes of Admiral, ASDA Money, Santander, and others. Those companies joined or extended their offering on Freedom Finance’s marketplace and decided to add more personal loans, credit cards, auto finance, mortgages, and other lending products and tools.



