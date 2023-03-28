Subscribe
The Very Group renews partnership with Freedom Finance

Tuesday 28 March 2023 13:17 CET | News

UK-based The Very Group, an integrated pureplay digital retailer and financial services provider, has extended its embedded marketplace partnership with Freedom Finance for a further three years.

 

Freedom Finance is one of the UK’s digital lending marketplaces and provides a range of credit services for customers of The Very Group across its family of digital retail brands, led by Very.co.uk and supported by Littlewoods.com.

Through its proprietary lending technology, Freedom Finance provides The Very Group’s 4.4 million customers with access to unsecured personal loans. Using soft search technology and advanced matching, Freedom helps customers to find loans from a panel of different credit providers without harming their credit score while they search.

As the companies see it, access to a range of trusted credit options from reputable lenders is vital to helping customers secure flexible, affordable products that are appropriate for their personal and financial situation. Providing financial services throughout the entire customer journey is becoming increasingly important for retailers like The Very Group in meeting the demands of their customers and establishing deeper relationships.

This renewal extends the relationship between The Very Group and Freedom Finance for three more years until 2025 and increases the range of credit products available to Very’s customers.

Freedom Finance expanding its horizons

In a bid to extend its portfolio, the UK-based digital lending marketplace has added lending products from the likes Santander, ASDA Money, Admiral, and others. The brands have joined or extended their offering on the marketplace and added more personal loans, mortgages, credit cards, auto finance, and other lending products.

Freedom Finance was already partnering with over 100 of the UK’s lenders and providers, helping consumers navigate borrowing with its proprietary matching platform.

Making credit products easily available

Officials from Freedom Finance commented that at the heart of their offering is the belief that all people in the UK deserve to be able to quickly and easily search for credit products that they know they are eligible for. The way they see it, the best way to achieve this is to secure access a wide range of providers and products so that they can match all types of consumers with lending solutions to suit their circumstances.


Keywords: partnership, digital banking, lending, marketplace
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Freedom Finance
Countries: United Kingdom
