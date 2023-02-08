Freedom Finance offers 22 more products in its digital lending marketplace

Popular brands like Santander, ASDA Money, and Admiral have joined or extended their offering on the marketplace and added more personal loans, mortgages, credit cards, auto finance, and other lending products.
Freedom Finance already partners with over 100 of the UK’s lenders and providers, helping consumers navigate borrowing with its proprietary matching platform. These latest additions further strengthen its offering, giving consumers access to a wide variety of reputable providers and products.
Officials from Freedom Finance, commented that at the heart of their offering is the belief that all people in the UK deserve to be able to quickly and easily search for credit products that they know they are eligible for. The best way to achieve this is to secure access a wide range of providers and products so that they are able to match all types of consumers with lending solutions to suit their circumstances.
According to Freedom Finance ,in difficult times, it is even more important that consumers looking for credit are taking advantage of the technologies that underpin the company’s marketplace. That means shopping around among trusted brands and using soft-search capabilities, so consumers only see products they are eligible for to increase confidence in acceptance and to avoid declines or confusion from an overload of options.
Freedom Finance is a UK digital lending marketplace, providing unsecured personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and other financial products. The company partners with over 100 of the UK’s lenders and service providers, helping consumers navigate borrowing with its proprietary matching platform.
Proprietary technology enables Freedom Finance to tailor products specifically for customers to give them clarity, not just choice, and provide them only with the products they qualify for. The Group also delivers embedded finance services for high street brands like Argos, Asda, The Co-Op Bank, RAC, Very Group, and more.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions