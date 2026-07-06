Finom has launched Finom AI, an artificial intelligence assistant built directly into its business account for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The tool is designed to read a user's financial data and answer finance-related questions grounded in their own account information.

Native integration through Model Context Protocol

Finom AI operates within the Finom app across web, iOS, and Android, allowing customers to ask questions in any language through text or one-tap dictation. The assistant connects to the user's account natively through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), without requiring data uploads, exports, or third-party middleware. Each response includes the underlying data it draws from, allowing users to verify the source of the answer.

According to Finom, research conducted with small business customers, including its beta group, identified three questions that arise most frequently: which invoices are overdue, where money has been spent, and what balance is available against upcoming financial commitments on a given date.

Positioning against existing AI banking tools

Finom said that other AI banking tools typically connect to an account from outside, through general-purpose assistants, whereas Finom AI is built into the account itself, with native access to the underlying infrastructure. A company official said the assistant is designed to eventually stage actions for user confirmation, rather than only describing account information. According to Finom, this design draws on research from McKinsey's The State of AI 2025 report, which found that organisations seeing measurable value from AI are those that redesigned workflows around it, including by incorporating human-validation steps.

Phased rollout of capabilities

Finom AI is currently in beta, allowing customers to ask natural-language questions and receive answers on cash flow, invoices, and spending, grounded in their own account data. Finom said that within weeks, the assistant will support full conversational voice interaction. Planned developments beyond that stage include enabling Finom AI to prepare payments, invoices, and follow-up communications for user approval, and later, to proactively surface issues or anomalies for review. Finom said all planned actions will require explicit user confirmation before execution, and noted that features and timing may change during the beta period.

Data handling and regulatory positioning

Finom said Finom AI works only with the authenticated user's own account data and does not access other customers' information, with formal data-rights requests directed to the company's privacy channel. The company said the assistant does not provide financial, tax, legal, investment, insurance, or other regulated advice, and does not move money independently, with any money-related action requiring explicit user confirmation and authentication.

Finom AI is included in all existing Finom plans during the minimum viable product (MVP) period and is rolling out in waves across Europe, with broader availability expected through July 2026.