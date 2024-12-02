Enable Banking has announced its partnership with A-Tono in order to power Open Banking for Italy-based businesses and customers.

Following this announcement, A-Tono’s digital account service DropPay is expected to optimise the manner in which Italian businesses provide banking experiences through the process of giving entrepreneurs, companies, and consumers faster, simpler, and more transparent financial management tools.

The partnership represents an important step in A-Tono’s broader strategy to simplify business finance management for Italian companies. In addition, upcoming features are expected to improve the management of employee expense cards, as well as oversight of company spending in one centralised place. These features will all be supported by A-Tono’s Italian-regulated payment institution.

More information on the Enable Banking x A-Tono partnership

According to the official press release, by leveraging Enable Banking’s TPP Infrastructure-as-a-Service, DropPay will provide an Account Information Services (AIS) and Payment Initiation Services (PIS), so that customers and users will have the possibility to view balances across multiple banks directly within their DropPay account. At the same time, clients can also top up their DropPay account instantly from other banks, while also saving time and avoiding the friction of switching between platforms.

Both companies share a commitment to optimised standards of data protection and regulatory oversight. Through this partnership, Enable Banking’s PSD2-licensed infrastructure will provide reliable and secure connectivity to several banks in 29 countries across the region of Europe, while A-Tono will operate under the supervision of the Bank of Italy as a registered Payment Institution.

Furthermore, the partnership will enable businesses to save time, reduce complexity, and gain optimised control of their finances, all while maintaining the needed standards of security. Both Enable Banking and A-Tono will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.