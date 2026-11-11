UAE-based Emirates NBD has launched real-time AI market insights for digital wealth customers on its ENBD X app, developed with investment AI company Bridgewise. The feature identifies significant market movements across equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, Europe, and Asia, and gives customers AI-generated analyses linked to their current holdings, at no additional cost.

Insights tailored to customer holdings

The analyses aim to help customers understand key market drivers and the reasons behind price movements, without having to follow several third-party news sources. The feature is live for a select group of customers and will be extended to all customers by the end of November 2026, with feedback from early users informing the wider rollout. On ENBD X, customers can invest around the clock in equities, ETFs, fractional bonds and sukuks, mutual funds, and physical gold and silver.

Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, said the bank continues to invest in technology that makes its clients' wealth journey simpler and more accessible. Mohammad Al Bastaki, Group Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management, said investing can be complex when markets move quickly, and that the insights will help customers understand what market movements could mean for their investments.

Building on an investor relationship

The feature is the initial Bridgewise product to reach Emirates NBD customers. It builds on the bank's participation in Bridgewise's Series A round through the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund, its corporate venture capital arm, and on Bridgewise obtaining a licence from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Dor Eligula, Co-Founder and CBO at Bridgewise, said Emirates NBD backed the company early, initially as an investor and then as a partner.

Over the rest of 2026, the companies plan to expand alert coverage and add further AI capabilities, including independent research based on technical and fundamental analysis. Bridget, Bridgewise's conversational assistant, is planned as the next component. According to Bridgewise's State of AI for Wealth in 2026 report, 60% of respondents in the Middle East use AI regularly for investment information.