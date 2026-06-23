Eltropy has expanded its agentic AI certification programme, offering free enrollment to credit union and community bank professionals across the US.

US-based Eltropy, an agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks, has announced the expansion of its AI Certification programme, opening free enrollment to professionals across community financial institutions (CFIs). The programme, originally launched at Eltropy's EMERGE 2025 user conference, is now being extended through league partnerships, industry events, and open virtual enrollment. The next session runs on 9 July 2026, live and virtual.

The most recent delivery of the programme saw leaders from 39 credit unions and community banks build and test live AI agents at the California and Nevada Credit Union League Network Leadership Summit, illustrating how the certification scales through association networks.

Programme structure and delivery model

The certification is a 90-minute live course designed for staff across all institutional functions, including frontline service, lending, compliance, operations, and technology - not exclusively technical roles. Content covers the evolution of AI from rule-based systems to agentic workflows, prompting and behaviour control, tool calling and automation, and governance considerations in regulated environments.

A distinguishing feature of the format is that each participant builds a working AI agent during the session and completes a take-home project applying the learning to a real use case at their institution. In April and May 2026 alone, nearly 300 professionals completed the course.

Eltropy delivers the programme through three channels. The first is industry events and league summits, including a session planned for 22 July 2026 at the FinTech Connect Conference in Nashville, in collaboration with the Tennessee League. The second is open enrollment, with free virtual sessions available to any CFI professional without institutional commitment. The third is custom sessions for existing Eltropy clients, offered selectively and connected directly to their platform implementation.

Context and industry relevance

Community financial institutions in the US - typically smaller credit unions and community banks - face a structural challenge in AI adoption: limited technology budgets and fewer dedicated AI or data science resources than larger financial institutions. A free, structured certification with a practical build component addresses both the skills gap and the cost barrier simultaneously.

Making the programme free removes the most significant barrier to entry for smaller institutions, where individual professionals may want to develop AI skills but lack organisational budget or mandate to pursue external training. The league partnership model also enables collaborative learning across peer institutions, which is particularly relevant in the credit union sector, where member organisations frequently share resources and best practices through their associations.

No figures on total certification completions to date or the number of leagues currently partnered with Eltropy have been disclosed.