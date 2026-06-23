bunq has opened its BNPL platform to businesses across the EU, following an initial pilot with Dutch Bitcoin platform Blockrise.

The platform, branded 'bunq as a Service', allows companies to embed financial services into their own products via bunq's open API, banking licence, and compliance framework. Through the platform, partner companies can issue virtual cards, process instant SEPA transactions, manage loyalty programmes, and offer subscription services embedded within payment flows. The platform also supports conversion between fiat currencies and digital assets, and is positioned as a comprehensive financial operating system that businesses can make available to their own end users.

The 'bunq as a Service' platform launched in April 2026 with Blockrise, a Netherlands-based Bitcoin platform, as its anchor partner. In addition, the broader rollout now targets companies across sectors, including retail, ecommerce, SaaS, mobility, the gig economy, and crypto. The service is designed to reduce time to market for companies integrating regulated financial services, with bunq managing compliance and security requirements on behalf of partner businesses.

Payments through the platform are processed via Mastercard, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. Fiat deposits held through partner applications are covered up to EUR 100.000 under bunq's European banking licence and the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme, in line with standard EU deposit protection requirements.

Early uptake and strategic direction

In the first month following Blockrise's integration, 40% of its eligible users migrated to personal bunq IBANs, providing an early indication of uptake under the embedded account model. The service is structured so that bunq retains the licence, compliance framework, and underlying technology, while partners retain control of the customer experience and product design.

Joe Wilson, Chief Evangelist at bunq, stated that the platform extends the neobank's mission beyond its own consumer application by enabling partner companies to apply the same infrastructure to their own user bases, while allowing those partners to focus on their core product and user experience rather than regulatory administration.

The rollout positions bunq within the growing Embedded Finance space, where companies outside traditional banking are increasingly seeking to integrate financial products into their own platforms. BaaS adoption across Europe has accelerated as businesses in retail, mobility, and adjacent sectors look to add account, card, and payment capabilities without building regulated infrastructure independently. Furthermore, the expansion also takes place against the backdrop of evolving Open Banking frameworks across the EU, which have broadened the conditions for third parties to access and build on licensed banking infrastructure.