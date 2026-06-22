Thredd has partnered with Sutton Bank to provide BIN sponsorship and issuer processing for fintechs and embedded finance providers launching prepaid and debit card programmes in the US.

US-based Thredd, an issuer processing platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Sutton Bank, a sponsor bank and card issuer for fintechs and embedded finance use cases. Under the arrangement, Sutton Bank will serve as BIN sponsor for Thredd clients seeking to launch and scale prepaid and debit card programmes in the US, while Thredd will provide the issuer processing platform and programme infrastructure.

Thredd's infrastructure covers payments processing, card controls, risk and fraud tools, automated back-office capabilities, digital wallet enablement, and related programme services.

Market access model for global fintechs

The partnership is designed to address a specific challenge for global fintechs and embedded finance providers entering the US market: the need for an established US issuing bank partner to provide BIN sponsorship, which is a regulatory requirement for non-bank entities seeking to issue cards in the US. Sutton Bank's track record supporting card programmes across the fintech ecosystem provides the regulated foundation that Thredd clients require to operate prepaid and debit programmes with US consumers and businesses.

By combining Sutton Bank's BIN sponsorship and regulatory standing with Thredd's processing infrastructure, the partnership offers global brands a structured path to US market entry without requiring them to establish separate banking relationships independently.

Sutton Bank is recognised within the US fintech community for its work with card networks, processors, and programme managers, and as a BIN sponsor for fintech card programmes.

The agreement forms part of Thredd's broader strategy of building a partner-led issuing ecosystem across multiple geographies, allowing clients to maintain continuity across global card programme operations as they expand into new markets. No details on the number of Thredd clients immediately eligible to use the Sutton Bank BIN sponsorship or a timeline for initial programme launches have been disclosed.