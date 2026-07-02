DNB goes live on nCino platform for corporate lending

Norway-based DNB has gone live on the nCino Platform to modernise its corporate lending operations, with SME lending to follow in 2027.

The implementation covers nCino for Commercial Lending, the platform's core lending management system, together with Banking Advisor, an AI-powered conversational interface designed to embed data and recommendations directly into banker workflows. The go-live followed what nCino described as a gold standard implementation, delivered with support from Deloitte. In addition, following the initial deployment, DNB has said it intends to continue rolling out the nCino Platform across branches in nine countries.

DNB framed the move as part of a broader effort to modernise core credit systems as a foundation for long-term business value. Cecilie Kirsebom Foyn-Bruun, Executive Vice President of Lending at DNB, said the bank had operated for 200 years and that the shift reflected its ongoing digital transformation. At the same time, it was added that the goal is focused on offering bankers the possibility to have what they need to do their best work: a single platform, connected data, and the intelligence to move faster for clients.

Wider market relevance

According to the official press release, the deployment adds DNB to nCino's roster of European financial institution clients as the company continues to expand across the EMEA region. Joaquín de Valenzuela, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino, said the partnership reflected the trust that financial institutions in the region are placing in the platform's agentic AI capabilities, positioning the tools as support for faster, data-informed lending decisions rather than a replacement for banker judgement.

For DNB, consolidating corporate lending onto a single platform is intended to standardise processes and connect data across markets ahead of the planned SME lending rollout in 2027. Furthermore, the phased approach, corporate lending first, followed by SME lending and further country rollouts, indicates a multi-year implementation programme rather than a single system switch, consistent with the scale of a bank operating across nine countries.

Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.