US-based Grasshopper Bank has launched a stablecoin-based payments capability developed in partnership with Increase, a banking infrastructure provider for technology companies. The capability allows fintechs to move funds internationally using blockchain rails, aiming to combine faster settlement with an API-based user experience.

Addressing delays in cross-border payments

International payments typically take longer to settle than domestic transactions due to differing bank operating hours, processing cutoffs, correspondent banking networks, and batch processing cycles. While stablecoins can offer a faster settlement alternative, converting fiat funds onto blockchain rails has historically taken several days. The new capability is designed to reduce that friction by allowing fintechs to convert fiat funds held in a Grasshopper Bank account into USDC, issued through Circle's regulated affiliates, via an Increase API. Transactions can then be tracked end-to-end, with funds settling on supported blockchains on a continuous basis.

A company official at Increase said stablecoin payments have traditionally been constrained by the sequence of ACH payments and wire transfers required before a blockchain transaction could occur, and that the partnership with Grasshopper is intended to make the process more direct by allowing customers to move funds on- and off-chain from accounts they already hold.

How the capability works

The offering is integrated natively into Increase's banking infrastructure, enabling fintechs to access stablecoin payments across multiple blockchains. Transactions can be initiated in US dollars and converted into stablecoins for on-chain settlement or initiated on-chain with funds landing in a US dollar account. The structure is intended to give fintechs flexibility in how they route international payments, depending on whether a transaction originates in fiat currency or on a blockchain network.

Positioning within the payments landscape

A company official at Grasshopper Bank described stablecoins as a new mechanism for cross-border money movement, noting that the bank intends to continue operating within existing regulatory and risk management frameworks as it expands its stablecoin offering. Grasshopper Bank said the partnership positions it among an early group of US banks to bring stablecoin capability to market as part of a broader payments strategy, targeting fintechs seeking alternative routes for international money movement.

The launch reflects a wider trend of banks and infrastructure providers integrating stablecoin rails into traditional banking systems, as regulated stablecoin issuance and blockchain settlement continue to be explored as complements to existing cross-border payment methods.