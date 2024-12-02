Dext, a UK-based bookkeeping automation platform, has announced the launch of Dext AI Assist, an AI agent designed to help accountants, bookkeepers, and finance teams automate the application of recurring, organisation-specific bookkeeping decisions.

The feature is now rolling out across the Dext platform, with a free trial available until 23 April 2026. AI Assist is built directly into the Dext platform and learns from users' past decisions, preferences, and edits to surface suggestions for automating similar tasks in future workflows.

This addresses a layer of automation that standard rule-based systems have not previously covered, namely, the nuanced, client-specific choices around transaction categorisation, description field usage, and data structuring that vary across firms and finance teams. Every suggestion remains transparent and reviewable, with users retaining full control over how automation is applied, and the system continually learns from feedback.

Productivity context and platform scale

The launch builds on Dext's existing document capture and data extraction capabilities, which processed 31.4 million receipts and invoices in January 2026, according to company data. Based on a conservative estimate of three to four minutes per document for manual processing, Dext estimates this represents over two million hours of administrative work reduced to approximately 206,000 hours, a reduction of more than 90%.

AI Assist targets the next stage of that automation curve: the decision layer that sits above data capture, where human judgment has remained necessary despite the availability of highly automated extraction. The feature is positioned as reducing manual effort in applying those judgements consistently across transactions, rather than replacing the judgements themselves.

The launch comes against a backdrop of below-trend UK productivity growth, with output rising just 1.1% in 2025 compared with a pre-2008 average of 2%, according to the House of Commons Library.

Commenting on the news, Sabby Gill, CEO of Dext, said AI Assist helps firms and finance teams apply their own judgement and ways of working more consistently across every transaction, freeing teams to focus on higher-value work such as advisory and strategic decision-making. Stephen Edginton, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Dext, said the system is designed to work alongside users rather than replace them, with human judgment remaining central to the process.