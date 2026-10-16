US-based Cross River announced that it has added RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), to its core banking platform. Fintech customers can now access RLUSD, ACH transfers, and real-time payments through a single API connection. The service is live but available only in certain US states.

Dollar and stablecoin movements through one connection

The integration supports movements between USD and RLUSD, including cross-border payments and treasury transfers that can be made around the clock. RLUSD serves as the dollar-backed asset used for payments, while ACH and real-time payments cover traditional bank transfers. Fintech customers can manage both transaction types through the same connection instead of maintaining separate integrations, with stablecoin access built into the banking platform they already use.

Adam Goller, Head of Fintech Banking at Cross River, said businesses should not have to rely on several different providers to move money across the globe. His comments reflect a common challenge for fintechs operating internationally, which often combine separate providers for domestic transfers, cross-border payments, and stablecoin access. By bringing these together, the bank gives its fintech clients one route for both domestic and cross-border flows.

Part of Ripple’s wider infrastructure push

The partnership extends Ripple’s reach into banking infrastructure. It follows Ripple’s recent agreement with DriveWealth, which places RLUSD settlement and custody services at the centre of its expansion into global investing infrastructure. Ripple is also expanding access at the application level through its partnership with Stripe-owned Privy, which brings programmable wallet infrastructure to the XRPL. Together, these agreements place RLUSD within infrastructure that financial businesses already use, from banking and investing to wallets.

For Cross River’s fintech customers, the integration reduces the need to manage separate providers for fiat and stablecoin transfers. For Ripple, it adds a bank-based distribution channel for RLUSD, making the stablecoin easier for financial businesses to access and strengthening its position in payments.