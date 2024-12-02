Chase has launched a way to support customers through the transition imposed by the US Department of the Treasury.

By September 30, 2025, the department will phase out paper checks for most federal payments. Direct deposit is the default method of payment, and customers who currently receive paper checks are encouraged to enrol in direct deposit and unlock a faster and safer way to receive their funds.

Direct deposit as a safer and faster way to move funds

Direct deposits are a secure and quick way to ensure that customers receive their funds promptly without the risk of delays associated with paper checks. In light of this change, Chase aims to offer their customers the support and resources they need for a smooth transition. The bank’s branches will inform their customers about the advantages of direct deposit, including safety, speed, and convenience.

This option reduces the risk of stolen or lost paper checks, ensures that payments are deposited directly into accounts on the same day they are issued, and allows customers to access their funds at any time, anywhere. To facilitate the transition, customers can enrol by contacting the federal agency that pays their benefits, visiting GoDirect.gov, or calling the Electronic Payment Solution Center.

Chase operates in all lower 48 states, so individuals with questions about the transition can visit one of its 5000 locations and ask for personalised assistance in setting up a direct deposit.

