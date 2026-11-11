Capital on Tap has secured up to GBP 200 million in funding from NatWest, supported by an ENABLE Guarantee from the British Business Bank.

The funding will support Capital on Tap’s lending to smaller businesses that need flexible working capital, which it provides through a business credit card designed for small business owners. More than 300,000 small business customers have used Capital on Tap business credit cards for over GBP 40 billion of transactions in the UK. Capital on Tap is a specialist lender focused on smaller businesses.

How the ENABLE guarantee works

The British Business Bank’s ENABLE Guarantees programme is designed to encourage additional lending to smaller businesses. Participating lenders receive a government-backed guarantee on defined portfolios of debt finance in return for a fee. According to NatWest, part of its senior funding commitment to Capital on Tap is covered by the guarantee.

By October 2026, the programme had completed 23 transactions with 16 delivery partners since its launch, supporting more than GBP 7 billion in total lending. Its capacity was increased from GBP 2 billion to GBP 5 billion, an increase of GBP 3 billion, in the government’s 2025 Spending Review.

Working capital for small businesses

Damian Brychcy, CEO of Capital on Tap, described the ENABLE Guarantee as the type of infrastructure that helps accelerate the UK economy and supports small business owners. According to Brychcy, the partnership with NatWest and the British Business Bank will give Capital on Tap more capacity to provide the working capital that small business owners need.

Reinald de Monchy, Chief Banking Officer at the British Business Bank, stated that the guarantee enhances the funding NatWest can provide to Capital on Tap, which in turn unlocks additional lending capacity for smaller businesses to manage their working capital needs. George Ross, Head of Speciality Finance at NatWest, stated that the bank looks forward to working with Capital on Tap as it continues to build on its success in the business credit card market.