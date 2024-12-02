Bud Financial has announced the launch of Focus, a new product that offers a comprehensive customer view for frontline teams.

With the rollout of Focus, Bud Financial intends to deliver a solution that merges accounts, products, transactions, and AI insights into a single place, so that personal and relationship bankers, customer service representatives, and analysts can discover cross-sell opportunities, scale engagement outcomes, and offer data-driven services that facilitate improved digital experiences.

At the time of writing, Focus was available for banks, credit unions, and fintech companies globally. The move underlines Bud Financial’s commitment to investing in linking enriched financial data and AI to optimise every customer interaction.

Bridging the gap between customers and banks

Considering that more banks and credit unions are either working or have already modernised their apps, customers expect clarity in every human interaction, regardless of whether they visit a branch, conduct a relationship review, or call a contact centre. Focus intends to connect customers with their banks, bringing the data and intelligent guidance customers see in digital channels available to the employees who provide services to them.

Focus’s offering

Cross-sell opportunities, with the solution delivering personal and relationship bankers a unified view of each customer, enabling them to see the most suitable products for them;

Complete view of products, accounts, and transactions improved by Bud’s AI, with context that includes spending patterns, lifestyle signals, and important life events;

Parity with digital channels, enabling teams to have the same view as customers have in-app, keeping conversations in sync;

Smart nudges, opportunity flags, risk signals, and a generative AI assistant developed to understand finances and come as a replacement for manual preparation;

Integration with Bud Drive, the company’s customer data platform, to surface segments, trigger journeys, and action opportunities.

Additionally, Bud built Focus to meet the needs of all customer-facing roles, allowing them to expedite preparation, deliver clearer conversations, and make decisions based on real financial context. The product optimises account, product, and transaction data, applying Bud’s AI enrichment to develop a structured, single view of each customer that matches what they see in their own digital channel. If further action is required, Focus can connect to Drive, Bud’s customer data platform, to uncover patterns, segment customers, and trigger the best journey.