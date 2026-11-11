Alta has raised a USD 47.5 million Series A led by Index Ventures, bringing its total funding to USD 80 million.

GV, Blackbird Ventures, Square Peg, and Capital 49 also took part in the round, which follows USD 32.5 million in earlier seed funding. Alta is building a blockchain designed for regulated financial institutions, allowing financial assets and products to move instantly and programmatically across assets, chains, and jurisdictions while meeting privacy, compliance, and operational requirements.

Privacy and compliance built into the chain

The blockchain uses recursive zero-knowledge cryptography, allowing institutions to keep balances, transactions, identities, and compliance policies private while verifying that each transaction meets the required rules. Loong Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Alta, stated that existing blockchains are not designed for the privacy and compliance needs of global financial institutions, and that Alta builds privacy, programmable compliance, and identity controls directly into the chain.

Catherine Porter, Co-Founder and President of Alta, stated that financial institutions need clear controls over who they transact with, where money can move, and how sensitive information is protected, particularly as AI agents increasingly make financial decisions and execute transactions. Alta says it aims to support settlement for both banks and AI agents making payments.

Airwallex as design partner

Airwallex has chosen to build on Alta, connecting its global payments infrastructure to the blockchain. Beyond stablecoin pay-ins and payouts, the collaboration will support connectivity to local fiat payment networks across 200 countries and 90 currencies. Jack Zhang, Co-Founder of Alta and Co-Founder and CEO of Airwallex, stated that stablecoins are becoming an important means of settlement, and that institutions need private, neutral, regulated infrastructure connected to fiat rails.

Alta’s first product will help businesses manage liquidity and reduce cash held in prefunded accounts, which total an estimated USD 4 trillion globally. Built on tokenised assets, it will support just-in-time funding and foreign exchange and let businesses move in and out of yield-bearing tokenised assets. The funding will support blockchain development, institutional partnerships, and hiring in engineering and compliance.