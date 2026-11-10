UAE-based Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched ADIB Arrive, a proposition for individuals and families who have moved to the UAE. The offering combines banking services with lifestyle benefits, and is designed to help new residents open a bank account, transfer their salary, and access partner offers as they settle in the country.

Onboarding before the Emirates ID

Through express pre-arrival onboarding, eligible customers can start building a banking relationship with ADIB before they receive their Emirates ID, using documents such as an employment letter, passport, and entry visa where applicable. The process is supported by a dedicated ADIB Arrive team. Opening an account without an Emirates ID allows newcomers to begin arranging their finances earlier in the relocation process.

Customers can receive up to AED 7,500 (approximately USD 2,040) in value through salary welcome rewards and special investment deposit terms, subject to conditions. The proposition also includes preferential rates and charges on selected ADIB products and services, remittance benefits, a 50% discount on safe deposit lockers, and a waiver of the AED 99 (approximately USD 27) annual fee on the ADIB Cashback Visa Covered Card, subject to eligibility.

Settle-in Guide and partner offers

Alongside banking services, ADIB Arrive includes a Settle-in Guide with practical information on telecommunications, home rentals, transport, schools, utilities, and key government and transport apps in the UAE. Customers can also access partner offers and discounts in areas including car rental, hotels, healthcare, real estate, and storage.

ADIB says the proposition is designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and families relocating to the UAE, and combines banking with practical support as they set up their financial lives in the country. The launch adds to ADIB's cross-border services for expatriate customers, including real-time international transfers through its Remit service, which it introduced with Visa in August 2025. ADIB operates around 70 branches and 520 ATMs in the UAE.