ACI Worldwide adds Swift Go to cross-border payment offering

The announcement comes as a response to the increased demand for cross-border, real-time payment services, with ACI set to enable banks to leverage Swift Go through the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform.





Cross-border payments and what ACI’s addition of Swift Go entails

Based on the information provided in the press release, Swift Go is a new standard in low-value international payments that enables consumers and SME customers to send simple, fast, and transparent cross-border payments directly from their bank account, combining the power associated with Swift gpi with domestic real-time payments infrastructure wherever possible.

Being a global, accredited Swift partner for more than 30 years, ACI is providing these new capabilities to enable banks to fully take advantage of the current real-time, cross-border payment opportunities.

Commenting on the announcement, Craig Ramsey, Head of Real-Time Payments, ACI Worldwide advised that the company is looking forward towards the extension of its long-standing, successful partnership with Swift, as hassle-free and instant cross-border payments, be those high or low value, are increasingly becoming the norm for its customers. The spokesperson believes that by leveraging Swift Go, banks are set to be enabled to improve the customer experience and remain competitive within the growing cross-border payments market.











Adding on this, Tanja Haase, Head of Swift Go at Swift stated that Swift Go provides consumers and small businesses alike with the peace of mind they have been searching for when sending money internationally, via means of transparency in fees and predictability in speed, adding that the company is looking forward to continuing its collaboration with ACI Worldwide and extending these benefits to increasingly more banks and their customers.

The announcement further details that ACI technology solutions, together with the ACI Enterprise Payment Platform, have been supporting varied gpi services from its inception onwards, including gpi Customer Credit Transfers, ACI gpi Data Service and Universal Confirmations.





ACI Worldwide’s offering and development strategy

A real-time payments software provider, ACI Worldwide’s solutions enable companies to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. The enterprise combines its global footprint with a local presence looking to help drive the real-time digital transformation of both payments and commerce.

Amongst its most recent developments is found the May 2023 announcement of its certification for the FedNow service, the Federal Reserve’s new instant payments offering, alongside its integration of Corporate One FCU on its Real-Time Payments Cloud. Come to the end of April, ACI Worldwide made public a collaboration with IoT security platform MagicCube following which it delivered Tap to Pay with an aim to expand its growth offering past traditional and legacy payment terminals.

Earlier that same month, the company announced updates to its Real-Time Payment Cloud, a multi-tenant SaaS platform that supports connectivity to both The Clearing House Real-Time Payments network and FedNow, with the addition of fraud protection services.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.